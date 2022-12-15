Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

POSH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of -0.30. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,204.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Poshmark news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 7,030 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,204.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,710 shares of company stock worth $278,909 over the last 90 days. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 117,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,587 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Poshmark by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

