Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,657 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

