Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,240 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 61.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 73.1% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $786.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

