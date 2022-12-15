Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,506 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MET opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.