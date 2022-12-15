Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,693 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 577,401 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,541,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,965,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 545,077 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,932,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 539,039 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

