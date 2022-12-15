Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 82.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 239.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

