Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 19,653.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

