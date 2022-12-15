Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $43,425,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $245.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

