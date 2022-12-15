Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,312 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 710.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE FE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

