Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,014 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -952.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

