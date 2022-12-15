Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 9,018 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.