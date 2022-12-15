Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

