Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $4,907,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $1,349,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.