Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Premier by 9.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Premier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Premier by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Premier by 41.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.