Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $17.99. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,397 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

