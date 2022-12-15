Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $17.99. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,397 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
