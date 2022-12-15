Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progress Software Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,609,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

