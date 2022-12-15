ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $26.87. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 2,628,549 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 73.3% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 139.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

