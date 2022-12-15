Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.