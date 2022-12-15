PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 62.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

