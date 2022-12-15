Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage Company Profile

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 766.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

