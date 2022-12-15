Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.11 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

AMGN opened at $271.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.42. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,118,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

