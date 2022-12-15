Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lowered by Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

LB opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

