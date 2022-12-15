QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Shares Down 2%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 194,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 186,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTEK. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QualTek Services to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

QualTek Services Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $216.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QualTek Services Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QualTek Services by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

