Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150,119 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $154,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

DGX opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

