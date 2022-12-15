Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 3%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. 104,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 463,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease.

