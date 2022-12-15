Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

