Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 715,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after purchasing an additional 706,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 895,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 491,630 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

