Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $219.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.92. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

