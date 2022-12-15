Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,766 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 618.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Recommended Stories

