Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.29.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $262.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $335.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

