Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 882.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,970,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after buying an additional 967,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.