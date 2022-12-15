Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

