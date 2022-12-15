Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

