Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 243 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.26.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.