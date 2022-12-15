Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,700 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 484,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 394,556 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39,312.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 542,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 540,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USHY stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

