Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of FEMB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

