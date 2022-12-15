Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $56.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

