Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crown by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Crown by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.