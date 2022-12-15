Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown by 92.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Crown by 508.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

