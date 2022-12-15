Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $22,568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the period.

RWX stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

