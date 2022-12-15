Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.59.

FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

