Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.59.

FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

