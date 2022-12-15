Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

