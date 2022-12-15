Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $109,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.