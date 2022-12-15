Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.85 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.92.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

