Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $339.92 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $631.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.87. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.