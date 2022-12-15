Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.38 and a 200-day moving average of $357.87. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $631.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

