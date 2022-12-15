Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

