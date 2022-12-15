Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FUMB opened at $19.95 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

