Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

